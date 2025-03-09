Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $30,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.2 %

SKY stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.