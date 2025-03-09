Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $72.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

