Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

NTRA opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,160,963.60. This trade represents a 30.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,858 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $809,294.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,190.08. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,322,810 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

