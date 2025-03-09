Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 129.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,838,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $230.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.80 and its 200 day moving average is $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
