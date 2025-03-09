Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 129.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,838,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $230.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.80 and its 200 day moving average is $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.