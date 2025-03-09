Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 244.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $179.03 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.75 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.