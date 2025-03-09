Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 493 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 283.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHO. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE MHO opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

