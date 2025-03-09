Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 6,090 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 750.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

