Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,379,000 after buying an additional 204,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,022 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,898,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 533,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

