Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,475 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,000.

RYLD opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

