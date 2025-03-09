Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $89,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 278.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DRH stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.