Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

