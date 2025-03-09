Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.