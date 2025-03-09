Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,939,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,001,000 after purchasing an additional 455,040 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,587 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 464.73 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

