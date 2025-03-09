Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 196.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $112.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

