StandardAero (SARO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StandardAero Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. StandardAero has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

