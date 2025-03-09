Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

