Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

STRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

