Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. York GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,802,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 5.5 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,376.19 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $503.08 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,326.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,190.11.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.