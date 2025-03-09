Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,895.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,417.65 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,826.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,699.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

