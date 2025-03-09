Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

