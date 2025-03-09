Stifel Canada Predicts Kits Eyecare’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:KIT)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kits Eyecare in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kits Eyecare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
