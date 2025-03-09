Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $4.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $4.60 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $44,049.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,567,509.20. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,014 shares of company stock valued at $197,295. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 65,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

