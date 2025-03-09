Stitch Fix (SFIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $298.04 million for the quarter. Stitch Fix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $318.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $537.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $77,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 913,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,364.82. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $4,190,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

