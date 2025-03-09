StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AstroNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AstroNova by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

