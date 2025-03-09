StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
