StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

