StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.