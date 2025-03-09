StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

