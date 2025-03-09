StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $73.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.