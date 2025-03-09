StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 million, a PE ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 953,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.