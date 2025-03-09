SuRo Capital (SSSS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect SuRo Capital to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.53. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.