SuRo Capital (SSSS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect SuRo Capital to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SuRo Capital Price Performance
Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.53. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday.
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SuRo Capital
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.