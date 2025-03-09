Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,714,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,278,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.