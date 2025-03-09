Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $24.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 6.4 %

VSCO stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $40,861,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31,597.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 91,002 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

