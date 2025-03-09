Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $108.54 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $160,087,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,718,000 after acquiring an additional 894,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

