Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 39.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 131.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,423,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.