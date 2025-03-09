Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get Tesla alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 2/26/2025.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.