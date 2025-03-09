The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
TCS opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $484,727.46, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About The Container Store Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.