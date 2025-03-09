The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $335.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $181.05 and a fifty-two week high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total transaction of $1,339,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,510,229.95. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,337,753. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

