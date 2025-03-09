Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.75.

Several analysts have commented on LCFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

LCFS stock opened at C$2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Tidewater Renewables has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd has been formed to become a multi-faceted, energy transition company. It is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The corporation generates revenue from the sale of renewable products.

