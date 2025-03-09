Top Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – March 6th

Get alerts:

CSX, Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CF Industries, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory of various nutrient-rich compounds stored for agricultural use. These stocks, which include products like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium fertilizers, ensure that a steady supply is maintained to support crop production and meet seasonal demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 8,739,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,512,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $243.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.97. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.82. 1,439,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,915. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.79. 1,102,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 6,550,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,687,601. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Further Reading