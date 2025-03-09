Top Gold Stocks To Watch Now – March 6th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to the shares of companies primarily involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Investors often consider these stocks as a way to gain exposure to gold; their value is influenced not only by the market price of gold but also by the company’s operational efficiency, management strategies, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 23,446,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,701,248. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,271,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,388,080. The company has a market capitalization of $299.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,583,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,923,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

