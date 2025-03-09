Top Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, GE Vernova, ServiceNow, and Exxon Mobil are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce physical goods through industrial processes, often involving the assembly, fabrication, or processing of raw materials. These stocks typically belong to businesses in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and machinery, and their performance is closely linked to economic cycles, technological innovation, and shifts in consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,117,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $901.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $6.35 on Friday, reaching $279.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.79 and its 200 day moving average is $308.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $267.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $18.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $848.92. 1,229,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,022.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $983.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,355,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,928,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $476.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

