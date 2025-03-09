Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TD. UBS Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$85.58 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$87.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$82.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.90. The company has a market cap of C$150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$3,907,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at C$14,099.50. This represents a 99.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.