Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday.

TXP stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Thursday. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 20.63 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 54 ($0.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £64.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.43.

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

