Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 46.7% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $112.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

