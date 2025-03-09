TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $8.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $304.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 830,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 678,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

