TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCRX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,357,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 132,747 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,016,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 75,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 512,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,110,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

