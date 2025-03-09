Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $589.02 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $9,118,070 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.