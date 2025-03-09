UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s current price.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,838.41. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,402.84. This trade represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,600 shares of company stock valued at $32,050,914 in the last ninety days. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.