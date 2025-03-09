United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.01 and last traded at $82.93. Approximately 379,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,499,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

