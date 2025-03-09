Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $159.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $140.17 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average is $172.09.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

